Updated Line-Up For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Following Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, one more match was made official for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TBS.

“Hangman” Adam Page will take on Blackpool Combat Club’s “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, and Jeff Jarrett will be the special guest enforcer.

Previously announced for the show are Willow Nightingale taking on Mariah May in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals Match, Samoa Joe facing FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho in a Stampede Street Fight, Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli, “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii, “The Bastard” PAC and Kyle Fletcher facing each other in a 4-Way Match and the return of AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

Make sure to join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.