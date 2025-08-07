Updated Lineup For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door PPV

Following Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the company announced an updated lineup for the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, scheduled for later this month.

The Hurt Syndicate, consisting of AEW World Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley, will defend their titles against either Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido or FTR, featuring Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood.

Additionally, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné will defend her title in a Four-Way Match against Alex Windsor, a STARDOM competitor, and a competitor from CMLL.

Also announced for the event is Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion, Kazuchika Okada, who will defend his title against Swerve Strickland. Furthermore, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will put her title on the line against ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena.

NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi will also compete in singles action.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2025 is set to take place on Sunday, August 24th, at The O2 Arena in London, England.