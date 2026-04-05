Updated Lineup For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the updated lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The event is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

Seth Rollins will kick off the show by addressing GUNTHER’s recent attack on him, putting The Ring General on notice.

Also scheduled to appear is WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk, who is preparing for his upcoming match against “The OTC” Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

Additionally, both “The Ruler” Oba Femi and “The Beast Incarnate” Brock Lesnar, who are set to face off at WrestleMania, will also be in attendance. These are the segments currently announced for the show.

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