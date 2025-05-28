Updated Lineup For Next Month’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Event

Following Tuesday night’s post-WWE Battleground episode of NXT, the company announced two additional matches for next month’s highly anticipated WWE x AAA Worlds Collide Premium Live Event.

WWE NXT North American Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page will defend his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match against “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans, AAA’s Laredo Kid, and SmackDown star Rey Fénix. In a tag team match, “The Dark Angel” Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice will face AAA’s Chik Tormenta and Dalys.

These matches join the previously announced Six-Man Tag Team Match featuring Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Ángel, and Berto) against Psycho Clown, Pagano, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. Additionally, El Hijo del Vikingo will take on Chad Gable from American Made in a singles bout.

The WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7th, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California. It will stream live on Peacock in the United States and on Netflix internationally.