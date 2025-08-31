Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (9/3/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for next week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will air on TBS and HBO Max.

In a featured match, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné will defend her title against Alex Windsor. Additionally, “The Human Suplex Machine” Taz will be honored during the event.

Other matches previously announced for the show include AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page teaming up with “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega and JetSpeed, comprising “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey, against Don Callis Family, featuring AEW TNT Champion “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher and “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, along with The Young Bucks, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson.

