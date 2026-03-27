Updated Lineup For This Week’s AEW Collision (3/28/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The show is scheduled to air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In a highly anticipated match, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will defend his title against JetSpeed’s AEW World Trios Champion, “The Jet” Kevin Knight.

Additionally, AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions Divine Dominion, consisting of “The Megasus” Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, will defend their titles against the Babes of Wrath, featuring AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron. Furthermore, Ace Austin from the Bang Bang Gang will face “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match.

Be sure to join us every Saturday night at 8 PM ET for live updates and coverage of the AEW Collision results.