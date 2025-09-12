Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (9/13/2025)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max, which will be held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will air coast-to-coast on TNT and HBO Max.

In the main event, the Death Riders (Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia) will take on Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong) in a tag team match. Additionally, Jamie Hayter, TayJay (Tay Melo and Anna Jay), Kris Statlander, and Harley Cameron will compete against “The Megasus” Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, and the Triangle of Madness (which includes “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart) in a $500K 5-On-5 Collision Match.

Earlier matches announced for the show include a live appearance by MJF and a tag team match featuring Adam Priest and “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington against FTR, comprised of Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood. Furthermore, Mark Briscoe from The Conglomeration will select the stipulation for his upcoming match with MJF at All Out.

In the AEW Unified Championship Tournament, Don Callis Family’s AEW Unified Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will face Michael Oku in a first-round match. Additionally, Don Callis Family’s “The Alpha,” Konosuke Takeshita, will compete against “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” Anthony Bowens, also known as “The Five Tool Player,” in another first-round match of the tournament.

