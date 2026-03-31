Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (4/1/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will be held at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Dynamite will air at its regular time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

Mina Shirakawa and The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) will compete against the Triangle of Madness, consisting of AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart, in a Trios Match.

Additionally, “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay will face “The Bastard” PAC from The Death Riders in a singles match. Moreover, “The Best Bout Machine” Kenny Omega, AEW National Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry from Jurassic Express, and Brody King will take on The Demand, which features Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun in another Trios Match.

Finally, Kenny Omega and AEW World Champion MJF will sign the contract for their upcoming AEW World Championship Match at Dynasty.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.