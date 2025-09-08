Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (9/10/2025)

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will air live on TBS and Max.

In an exciting matchup, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will face Skye Blue from the Triangle of Madness in a Philly Street Fight.

Also announced for the show, AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page will take on “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander from the Don Callis Family in a non-title match.

Additionally, AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Mone and Emi Sakura will battle Riho and Alex Windsor in a tag team match.

Furthermore, Ricochet will compete against “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate in singles action.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.