Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AMC

TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AMC and TNA+, scheduled to air this week from the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. This episode will serve as the go-home show for TNA Rebellion.

The show will feature Ricky Sosa, and Elayna Black will face Myla Grace in a singles match. Additionally, Taryn Terrell will also make an appearance.

Previously announced for the event, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) in a Tables Match. Dani Luna will compete against Jada Stone in another singles match, while “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, will take on BDE in a singles bout.

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