Updated Lineup For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

After last night’s live episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, the company announced the updated lineup for next month’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view event.

TNA World Champion Trick Williams will defend his title against “The Realest” Mike Santana.

Additionally, either Ash By Elegance of The Elegance Brand or Masha Slamovich will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Indi Hartwell.

Previously announced for the event, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) are set to defend their titles against Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley), likely in a Ladder Match.

TNA Bound For Glory 2025 will take place on Sunday, October 12th, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, and the show will air on TNA+.