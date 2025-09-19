Updated Lineup For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

After last night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, the company announced the updated lineup for next month’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view event.

In a Hardcore War, The System (Moose, Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers, and JDC) will face Order 4 (Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Agent 0, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler).

Previously announced for the event, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley) in a Ladder Match.

Additionally, either Ash By Elegance of The Elegance Brand or Masha Slamovich will defend the TNA Knockouts World Championship against Indi Hartwell. TNA World Champion Trick Williams will also defend his title against “The Realest” Mike Santana.

TNA Bound For Glory 2025 will take place on Sunday, October 12th, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, and the show will air on TNA+.