Updated Lineup For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

After last night’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, the company announced the updated lineup for the upcoming Bound For Glory pay-per-view event happening next month.

One of the featured matches will be a Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match, which includes “The Southern Psycho” Mance Warner, Léi Yǐng Lee, and several more participants who will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, it has already been announced that TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), will defend their titles against Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley) in a Ladder Match.

The TNA Knockouts World Championship will also be on the line, with Ash By Elegance of The Elegance Brand defending against Indi Hartwell. Furthermore, TNA World Champion Trick Williams will defend his title against “The Realest” Mike Santana.

In another exciting match, The System, consisting of Moose, Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers, and JDC, will face Order 4, which includes Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Agent 0, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler, in a Hardcore War.

TNA Bound For Glory 2025 will take place on Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, and the event will be available for streaming on TNA+.