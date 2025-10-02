Updated Lineup For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

TNA Wrestling star Steve Maclin recently appeared on an episode of the Angle Podcast, where he announced that he will have a rematch for the TNA International Championship at next weekend’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view. Maclin will challenge Frankie Kazarian for the title he lost at Victory Road this past Friday.

The card for the event also includes TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater defending his title against WWE NXT’s “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans. In addition, TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan, also from WWE NXT, will defend her championship against Indi Hartwell.

Furthermore, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) are set to defend their titles against Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley) in a Ladder Match. TNA World Champion Trick Williams will put his title on the line against “The Realest” Mike Santana. Additionally, there will be a Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match featuring “The Southern Psycho” Mance Warner, Léi Yǐng Lee, and several more participants who will be announced in the coming weeks.

In another exciting matchup, The System—which includes Moose, Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers, and JDC—will take on Order 4, consisting of Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Agent 0, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler, in a Hardcore War.

TNA Bound For Glory 2025 will be held on Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The event will be available for streaming on TNA+.