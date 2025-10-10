Updated Lineup For TNA Bound For Glory 2025

After last night’s episode of TNA iMPACT, the company announced an updated lineup for this Sunday night’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view (PPV).

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee) will defend their titles against The Elegance Brand (M and Heather By Elegance) in a rematch on the Countdown to Bound For Glory pre-show.

Also previously announced is a match featuring TNA World Tag Team Champions and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), who will defend both their titles against Team 3D (Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley) in a Ladder Match.

Additionally, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will defend his title against WWE NXT’s “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans. TNA International Champion “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, will defend his title against “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin. In a singles match, “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard will face Gia Miller, and TNA Knockouts World Champion Kelani Jordan, who is also an NXT star, will defend her championship against Indi Hartwell.

TNA World Champion Trick Williams will put his title on the line against “The Realest” Mike Santana. Additionally, there will be a Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match featuring “The Southern Psycho” Mance Warner, Léi Yǐng Lee, and several other participants.

In another exciting match, The System—which includes Moose, Alisha Edwards, Eddie Edwards, “The Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers, and JDC—will take on Order 4, consisting of Mustafa Ali, Tasha Steelz, Agent 0, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler, in a Hardcore War, where Order 4 will have the advantage.

TNA Bound For Glory 2025 will take place on Sunday, October 12, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. The event will be available for streaming on TNA+.