Updated Lineup For TNA Genesis 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for the upcoming Genesis 2026 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

In the main event, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will defend his title in a three-way match against The System’s Moose and “Prime” Cedric Alexander. Additionally, Order 4’s Mustafa Ali will face Elijah in a singles match.

Also previously announced for the event, The System’s JDC will take on fellow member Eddie Edwards in a singles match, which will serve as JDC’s retirement match.

TNA Genesis 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, January 17th, at the Curtis Caldwell Center in Dallas, Texas.

The event will be the first TNA PPV following the show’s debut on AMC two days earlier and will air live on both PPV and TNA+.