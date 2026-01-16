Updated Lineup For TNA Genesis 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for the upcoming Genesis 2026 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

In the main event, TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana will defend his title against “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian in a Texas Death Match. Nic Nemeth, known as “The Wanted Man,” will serve as the special guest referee for this match.

Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee will defend her title against ZARIA from NXT. In a Triple Threat Match, “Prime” Cedric Alexander will compete against Moose and Joe Hendry. The Nemeth’s “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth will face Mara Sadè in a singles match.

Previously announced matches include TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) defending their titles against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch), as well as AJ Francis taking on Rich Swann in a singles match.

Furthermore, The System’s JDC will go up against fellow member Eddie Edwards in what will be JDC’s retirement match.

TNA Genesis 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, January 17, at the Curtis Caldwell Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on both PPV and TNA+.