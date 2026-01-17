Updated Lineup For TNA Genesis 2026

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for the upcoming Genesis 2026 pay-per-view (PPV) event.

TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo will defend his title in a 4-Way Match against Eric Young, BDE, and a third opponent, who has yet to be named but is described as having “made their name” in Texas.

Previously announced for the show is TNA World Champion “The Realest” Mike Santana, who will defend his title against “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian in a Texas Death Match. Nic Nemeth, also known as “The Wanted Man,” will serve as the special guest referee for this match.

Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yǐng Lee will defend her title against ZARIA from NXT. In a Triple Threat Match, “Prime” Cedric Alexander will compete against Moose and Joe Hendry. Ryan Nemeth, known as “The Hollywood Hunk,” will face Mara Sadè in a singles match.

Furthermore, TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) will defend their titles against The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch). AJ Francis will also take on Rich Swann in a singles match.

In another notable match, JDC from The System will go up against fellow member Eddie Edwards in what will be JDC’s retirement match.

TNA Genesis 2026 is scheduled for Saturday, January 17, at the Curtis Caldwell Center in Dallas, Texas. The event will be broadcast live on both PPV and TNA+.