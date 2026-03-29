TNA Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for TNA Rebellion 2026, scheduled for next month.

The Elegance Brand, consisting of Ash By Elegance and TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions M By Elegance and Heather By Elegance, will face Mickie James, ODB, and Taryn Terrell in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.

Also previously announced for the event is TNA International Champion Trey Miguel, who will defend his title against Mustafa Ali from Order 4.

Additionally, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will compete against “Prime” Cedric Alexander from The System. Furthermore, TNA World Tag Team Champions, The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy), will defend their titles against The System’s Brian Myers, known as “The Most Professional Wrestler,” and Bear Bronson. Finally, “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian, will face Elijah in a singles match.

TNA Rebellion 2026 will be held on Saturday, April 11th, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, and will air live on pay-per-view.