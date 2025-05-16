Updated Lineup For TNA Under Siege 2025

Following Thursday night’s episode of TNA iMPACT, the company announced four additional matches for the upcoming Under Siege 2025 pay-per-view event.

TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin will defend his title against “The Complete” Matt Cardona. The TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Ash and Heather By Elegance, are set to defend their titles against Spitfire, which consists of Jody Threat and Dani Luna. In a singles match, “The Undeniable Diamond” Tessa Blanchard will face Arianna Grace, the liaison to NXT and TNA. Additionally, Mike Santana will battle AJ Francis from First Class in another singles match.

Previously announced matches for the event include TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich defending her title against Victoria Crawford. In another exciting matchup, NXT’s Trick Williams and “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian will team up to take on TNA World Champion Joe Hendry and Elijah. Cody Deaner is also scheduled to compete against Eddie Edwards from The System in a singles match, with the stipulation that if Deaner wins, he will receive an extension on his contract.

We will also see TNA World Tag Team Champions The Nemeths—Nic Nemeth, known as “The Wanted Man,” and Ryan Nemeth, “The Hollywood Hunk”—defend their titles against Matt Hardy and “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater. This match was arranged following The Hardys confronting The Nemeths, who had taunted Jeff Hardy about his inability to travel to Canada legally. TNA’s Director of Authority, Santino Marella, intervened by announcing that Matt Hardy and a partner would challenge The Nemeths for the tag team titles.

TNA Under Siege 2025 is scheduled for Friday, May 23, at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.