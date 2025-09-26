Updated Lineup For TNA Victory Road 2025

Following this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, the company has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s Victory Road event.

Joe Hendry will face “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young in a singles match. “The Realest” Mike Santana will take on WWE NXT star Ridge Holland in another singles match.

Hometown hero “The Complete” Matt Cardona will team up to battle The Nemeths, consisting of “The Wanted Man” Nic Nemeth and “The Hollywood Hunk” Ryan Nemeth, in a tag team match. Additionally, “Prime” Cedric Alexander will compete against Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz from The Rascalz in a 3-Way Match on the Countdown to TNA Victory Road pre-show.

There will also be an episode of The First Class Penthouse featuring TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy as the special guest during the Countdown to TNA Victory Road pre-show.

Previously announced for the show is TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin defending his title against “The King of TNA” Frankie Kazarian. Moreover, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Elegance Brand (Heather and M By Elegance), will defend their titles against The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay).

Additionally, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will defend his title against Myron Reed from The Rascalz. Moose, representing The System, will compete against Mustafa Ali from Order 4 in a Hardcore War Advantage Match.

TNA Victory Road 2025 is scheduled for Friday, September 26th, at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The event will be broadcast on TNA+.