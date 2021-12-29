Updated Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

A new ten-man match has been announced for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter today and announced Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros. vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR for tonight’s show.

“It’s Wednesday, you know what that means: #AEWDynamite TONIGHT, our final show on TNT! I’m adding to tonight’s great card: 4 of wrestling’s top teams & a classic rivalry all collide TONIGHT: Lucha Bros/Jungle Boy/@luchasaurus/@Christian4Peeps vs #FTR/#privateparty/@MATTHARDYBRAND,” Khan wrote.

AEW is also hyping a CM Punk appearance for tonight’s show, touting how this will be his first appearance at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.

Here is the updated Dynamite lineup for tonight-

* CM Punk makes his Daily’s Place debut

* Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros. vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR

* Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0

* Jim Ross returns

* Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy