Updated Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Title Match Announced

A new title match has been announced for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the post-Revolution episode of AEW Dynamite, which kicks off a new season with a new look for the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program, Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with a new match announcement.

Now confirmed for tonight’s show, which kicks off at 8/7c on TBS from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA., is “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” HOOK defending his FTW Championship against “The Machine” Brian Cage.

“After weeks of altercations, Coldhearted Handsome Devil HOOK defends the FTW Title versus former champ “The Machine” Brian Cage on TBS TONIGHT,” Khan wrote via X.

Previously announced for the show this evening is Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher, Riho vs. Kris Statlander, as well as The Young Bucks making a “huge announcement.”

