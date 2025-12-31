Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s New Year’s Smash episode of Dynamite, which will take place at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Dynamite will air at its usual start time of 8 PM ET on TBS and HBO Max.

In an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match, Jon Moxley, the AEW Continental Champion and leader of The Death Riders, will face “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander from the Don Callis Family.

Also announced for the show, Ricochet, the AEW National Champion from The Demand, will defend his title against “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, representing Jurassic Express.

Additionally, the AEW TBS Champion, “The CEO” Mercedes Moné, will defend her title against Willow Nightingale, who is one of the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions and part of the Babes of Wrath. We will also hear from the newly crowned AEW World Champion, MJF.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8 PM Eastern / 7 PM Central for live coverage of AEW Dynamite results.