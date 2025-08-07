Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV.

The show will kick off with TNA World Champion Trick Williams, who recently defended his title in a thrilling three-way match against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana at last month’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Also scheduled for the show is TNA Knockouts World Champion and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, who will defend her title against Masha Slamovich. In addition, TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin will face Jake Something in a title match.

Joe Hendry is set to go head-to-head with Mustafa Ali from Order 4 in a singles match.

Lastly, in tag team action, The Elegance Brand, consisting of Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance, will take on Xia Brookside and Léi Yǐng Lee.

Make sure to join us every Thursday night for complete coverage of TNA iMPACT results.