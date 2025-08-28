Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV

TNA Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for its upcoming weekly television program on AXS TV.

New TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance, representing The Elegance Brand, will address the iMPACT Zone following her significant victory at WWE NXT Heatwave last Sunday night.

The show will also feature TNA World Champion Trick Williams and Fir$t Cla$$’s AJ Francis facing “The Realest” Mike Santana and TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin in a tag team match. Additionally, The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) will take on NXT’s Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx) in another tag team showdown.

Cedric Alexander and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater will battle TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) in tag team action. Furthermore, “The World-Class Maniac” Eric Young from The Northern Armory will compete against Myron Reed of The Rascalz in a singles match.

Finally, Mara Sadé will go head-to-head with Tasha Steelz from Order 4 in another singles match.

