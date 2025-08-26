Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of NXT on CW, which will be the post-NXT Heatwave show.

“The Glamour” Blake Monroe is set to face Kelani Jordan in a singles match.

Previously announced matches for the show include Lexis King battling Myles Borne in a Blindfold Match and a 6-Woman Tag Team Match featuring Fatal Influence (WWE NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Jazmyn Nyx) against Lola Vice, ZARIA, and WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca.

Additionally, The Culling (Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley) will compete against No Quarter Catch Crew’s Wren Sinclair and a mystery partner in a tag team match.

