Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network. This episode will serve as the go-home show for WrestleMania 42.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8 PM ET from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. International viewers will also be able to watch it on Netflix.

During the episode, WWE Women’s United States Champion “The Beautiful Madness” Giulia will defend her title against Tiffany Stratton. Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will also be speaking, and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu will respond to “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

Additionally, previously announced for the show are the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale and an 8-Man Street Fight featuring The Wyatt Sicks against MFT.

Make sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.