Updated Lineup For Tonight’s SmackDown: New Matches Added

You can officially pencil in two new matches for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight’s show at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO., the company has announced two new matches. Finn Balor will go one-on-one against AJ Styles, and Asuka vs. Bayley has also been announced.

Previously announced for the show is LA Knight vs. The Miz and John Cena on “The Grayson Waller Effect.”

