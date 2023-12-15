Updated Lineup For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown: New Match Announced

A big singles match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show, the company has confirmed the addition of Randy Orton vs. Jimmy Uso in singles action.

Previously announced for the show is the return of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory in U.S. Title Contender Tournament matches.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage from Green Bay, WI.