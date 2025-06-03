Updated Lineup For WWE Money In The Bank 2025

Following the WWE Money in the Bank go-home episode of RAW, the company announced an updated lineup for the upcoming Money in the Bank 2025 Premium Live Event.

The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Naomi, and Stephanie Vaquer. In the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, confirmed competitors include Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Penta, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Andrade, and El Grande Americano.

Additionally, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will team up with World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso to take on Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and “The Maverick” Logan Paul. Furthermore, WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria will defend her title against “The Man” Becky Lynch. The stipulation for this match states that if Lynch does not win, she will be unable to challenge for the title again as long as Valkyria remains champion. However, if Lynch wins, Valkyria must raise her hand in victory.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, and will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.