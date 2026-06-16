Updated Lineup For WWE Night Of Champions 2026

WWE has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 Night of Champions premium live event (PLE) scheduled for this month.

In the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament, “The Ruler” Oba Femi will face either “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans or “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Meanwhile, “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY is set to compete against either “The Queen” Charlotte Flair or Liv Morgan, the WWE Women’s World Champion from The Judgment Day, in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament.

Additionally, The Vision’s “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker will go up against “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a Steel Cage Match.

Also previously announced for the event is WWE United States Champion Trick Williams defending his title against either Carmelo Hayes or “Absolute” Ricky Saints.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 will take place on Saturday, June 27th, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.