Updated Lineup For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company has announced an updated lineup for this month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special.

In an exciting matchup, “The Viper” Randy Orton, Trick Williams, Damian Priest, and Sami Zayn will compete in a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the #1 Contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Additionally, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will face “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in a singles match.

Also previously announced for the event, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions RHIYO—comprising “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley and “The Genius of the Sky” IYO SKY—will defend their titles against The Judgment Day duo of Liv Morgan and “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, January 24th, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will air live on Peacock.