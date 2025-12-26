Updated Standings For AEW Continental Classic

Last night’s AEW Christmas Collision special, which served as the go-home show for Worlds End, featured six matches from the Continental Classic Tournament.

In the first match, Kyle Fletcher secured a victory over “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry in the Gold League. The second match saw “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita achieve a significant win against Màscara Dorada in the Blue League.

In the third match, Roderick Strong emerged victorious over Claudio Castagnoli in the Blue League. The fourth match between “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “The Bastard” PAC ended in a time-limit draw in the Gold League. During the fifth match, Jon Moxley won against “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy in the Blue League.

Finally, in the sixth match, which served as the main event, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey in the Gold League. With their victories, Okada and Takeshita, as well as Moxley and Fletcher, will now face each other in the semifinals of the Continental Classic this Saturday at Worlds End.

Below are the updated standings of the tournament:

Blue League:

1. “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita (4-0-1, 13 points) (Advances To The Semifinals)

2. Jon Moxley (3-2, 9 points) (Advances To The Semifinals)

3. Claudio Castagnoli (2-2-1, 7 points)

4. “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy (2-3, 6 points)

5. Máscara Dorada (2-3, 6 points)

6. Roderick Strong (1-4, 3 points)

Gold League:

1. “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada (3-2, 9 points) (Advances To The Semifinals)

2. “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher (3-2, 9 points) (Advances To The Semifinals)

3. “The Jet” Kevin Knight (2-2-1, 7 points)

4. “The Bastard” PAC (2-2-1, 7 points)

5. “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry (2-2, 6 points)

6. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (2-2, 6 points)