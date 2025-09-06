Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Saturday, September 6th, through Saturday, November 22nd, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on AEW’s upcoming shows, ticket sales, and event coverage.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, September 6th has 916 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 10th has 911 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Thursday, September 11th has 899 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 17th in London, Ontario has 2,148 tickets sold.

– AEW All Out on Saturday, September 20th in Toronto has 9,846 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 24th in Pittsburg has 1,812 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, September 27th in Huntington, WV has 1,176 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 7th in Jacksonville has 1,408 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Thursday, October 8th in Jacksonville has 1,108 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, October 15th in Independence, MO has 978 tickets sold.

– AEW WrestleDream on Saturday, October 18th in St.Louis has 3,332 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite and Collision on Wednesday, October 22nd in San Antono has 1,268 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, November 5th in Houston has 900 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, Novmeber 8th in Houston has 765 tickets sold.

– AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 22nd in Newark has 6,015 tickets sold.