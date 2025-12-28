Updated Ticket Sales For AEW’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for AEW’s upcoming live events, PPVs, and television tapings.

The report covers events scheduled from Wednesday, December 31st, 2025, through Sunday, April 12th, 2026, providing an early look at the company’s performance across multiple markets. You can check them out below.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, December 31st in Omaha has 1,651 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, January 3rd, 2026 in Arlington, Texas has 962 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 7th, 2026 in Tulsa has 2,157 tickets sold.

– AEW Collision on Saturday, January 10th, 2026 in Arlington, Texas has 951 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 14th, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona has 1,761 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 21st, 2026 in Orlando has 2,173 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, January 28th, 2026 in Cedar Park, Texas has 1,329 tickets sold.

– AEW Grand Slam: Australia on Saturday, February 14th, 2026 in Sydney has 5,158 tickets sold.

– AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 15th, 2026 in Los Angeles, California has 6,946 tickets sold.

– AEW Dynasty on Sunday, April 12th, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia has 4,586 tickets sold.