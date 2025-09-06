Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Saturday, September 6th, and Saturday, November 29th, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Saturday, September 6th in Charleston has 773 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Sunday, September 7th in Augusta has 917 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 8th in Milwaukee has 6,721 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 12th in Norfolk has 6,752 tickets sold.

– WWE x AAA Worlds Collide 2 on on Friday, September 12th in Las Vegas has 1,919 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 15th in Springfield has 6,441 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 19th in Toledo has 5,089 tickets sold.

– WWE WrestlePalooza on Saturday, September 20th in Indianapolis has 9,204 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 22nd in Evansville has 3,944 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, September 26th in Orlando has 7,924 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT No Mercy on Saturday, September 27th in Fort Lauderdale has 1,085 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, September 29th in Raleigh has 7,178 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 3rd in Cincinnati has 3,548 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, October 6th in Dallas has 7,038 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Wednesday, October 15th in Melbourne, Australia has 4,297 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 17th in San Jose has 7,268 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, October 20th in Sacramento has 5,781 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, October 24th in Tempe has 3,305 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, October 27th in Anaheim has 9,010 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, November 3rd in Rio Rancho has 5,734 tickets sold.

– WWE Survivor Series on Saturday, November 29th in San Diego has 27,610 tickets sold.