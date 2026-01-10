Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

F4WOnline.com has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Saturday, January 10th, 2026, through Sunday, April 19th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

– WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event on Saturday, January 10th, 2026 in Glasgow, Scotland has 11,064 tickets sold.

– WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event on Sunday, January 11th, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark has 4,973 tickets sold.

– WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event on Thursday, January 15th, 2026 in Newcastle, England has 6,782 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 16th, 2026 in London, England has 9,193 tickets sold.

– WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event on Saturday, January 17th, 2026 in Gdansk, Poland has 9,385 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 19th, 2026 in Belfast, Ireland has 8,492 tickets sold.

– WWE Road To Royal Rumble Live Event on Tuesday, January 20th, 2026 in Brussels, Belgium has 3,688 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, January 23rd, 2026 in Montreal has 7,083 tickets sold.

– WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 24th, 2026 in Montreal has 7,279 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, January 26th, 2026 in Toronto has 12,385 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Thursday, January 29th, 2026 in Knoxville, Tennessee has 1,383 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT Live Event on Saturday, January 31st, 2026 in Birmingham, Alabama has 529 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 2nd, 2026 in Philadelphia has 6,423 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 6th, 2026 in Charlotte has 6,134 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 13th, 2026 in Dallas has 6,726 tickets sold.

– WWE Live Event on Saturday, February 14th, 2026 in Lubbock, Texas has 7,534 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 16th, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee has 5,764 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, February 23rd, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia has 7,340 tickets sold.

– WWE NXT on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia has 590 tickets sold.

– WWE SmackDown on Friday, February 27th, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky has 5,057 tickets sold.

– WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 28th, 2026 in Chicago has 12,072 tickets sold.

– WWE RAW on Monday, March 2nd, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana has 6,232 tickets sold.

– WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One on Saturday, April 18th, 2026 in Las Vegas has 36,320 tickets sold.

– WWE WrestleMania 42 Night Two on Sunday, April 19th, 2026 in Las Vegas has 36,460 tickets sold.