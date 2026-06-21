Updated Ticket Sales For WWE’s Upcoming Events

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed new details about ticket sales for WWE’s upcoming live events, premium live events (PLEs), and television tapings.

The report covers shows scheduled between Monday, June 22nd, 2026, through Monday, August 10th, 2026, offering insight into WWE’s ticket demand across multiple cities. You can check them out below.

* WWE RAW (London, England) on June 22nd – 11,161 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (London, England) on June 23rd – 4,483 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Sheffield, England) on June 24th – 3,212 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW and SmackDown (Atlantic City, New Jersey) on June 29th – 8,605 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Chicago, Illinois) on July 6th – 6,802 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) on July 10th – 3,493 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Las Cruces, New Mexico) on July 11th – 4,478 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Dallas, Texas) on July 13th – 6,408 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Allentown, Pennsylvania) on July 16th – 3,550 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Albany, New York) on July 17th – 3,966 tickets sold.

* WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event (New York City, New York) on July 18th in Madison Square Garden – 6,587 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Detroit, Michigan) on July 20th – 5,310 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Oakland, California) on July 24th – 4,775 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Inglewood, Calfornia) on July 27th – 7,428 tickets sold.

* WWE live event (Springfield, Illinois) on July 30th – 2,776 tickets sold.

* WWE SmackDown (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) on August 7th – 4,721 tickets sold.

* WWE RAW (Norfolk, Virginia) on August 10th – 3,690 tickets sold.