Upset Reportedly Planned For WWE Money In The Bank, More MITB Plans Revealed

According to reports, WWE is planning an “upset” for Money In The Bank.

A “big upset” is planned for WWE Money In The Bank on Saturday, according to WWE insider Boozer Rasslin. While this has not been confirmed, it has been suggested that the upset will not be for Cody Rhodes or LA Knight. Cody is set to face Dominik Mysterio on Saturday, while Knight is set to compete in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match.

Knight has been a leading contender for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match, but it is unclear who will be the winner, or if a winner has been determined. Logan Paul was rumored to be a front-runner for the men’s match, while IYO SKY is still the favorite for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.

In other WWE Money In The Bank news, Matt Riddle vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is set to be announced during tonight’s RAW. Money In the Bank will now be a seven-match event, as was previously reported.

The 2023 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event will be held this Saturday, July 1, at The O2 Arena in London, England. The current card is as follows:

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

LA Knight vs. Butch vs. Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest vs. Logan Paul

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

IYO SKY vs. Bayley vs. Becky Lynch vs. Zelina Vega vs. Zoey Stark vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler (c)

The Bloodline Civil War Match

The Usos vs. Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio