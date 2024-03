According to Tokyo Sports, top STARDOM star Utami Hayashishita and several other talents including MIRAI, Yuzuki and Mai Sakurai are all set to leave the company at the end of March.

The report stated that the talent, along with Giulia, are expected to join the new promotion started by STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa.

Ogawa was let go by STARDOM last February as, according to Bushiroad, she was poaching talent and staff from the company.