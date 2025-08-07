Stardom 5 Star Grand Prix Night 6 Results – August 6, 2025

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Momo Watanabe (8) defeated Rana Yagami (2) via Guillotine Style Chicken Wing Face Lock (7:13)

Non Title Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

High Speed Champion Mei Seira (7) defeated Bea Priestley (6) via Reverse Nagareboshi (6:22)

Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Azusa Inaba (4) defeated Yuna Mizumori (2) via Pinfall (2:12)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (3) defeated Ami Sourei (6) via Capture Style German Suplex (10:10)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora (8) defeated Sayaka Kurara (2) via Swanton Bomb (9:46)

Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (5) vs. Suzu Suzuki (5) ends in a Double Count Out (11:59) (Both ladies get a point)

Non Title Blue Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (2) defeated Konami (2) via Gedo Clutch (7:35)

Blue Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Saori Anou (5) vs. Bozilla (6) ends in a Time Limit Draw (15:00) (Both ladies get a point)

Red Stars Block B Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (7) defeated Rina (8) via Azumi Sushi (11:50)

Non Title Red Stars Block A Match Of The 2025 5 Star Grand Prix

World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (10) defeated Hanan (5) via Spinning Star Crusher (11:54)

Standings After Night 6

Red Stars

Block A

1st Place- World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani (10 Points) (5-0)

2nd Place- High Speed Champion Mei Seira (7 Points) (3-1-1)

3rd Place- Bea Priestley (6 Points) (3-2)

4th Place- Hanan (5 Points) (2-2-1)

5th Place- Azusa Inaba (4 Points) (2-3) & Lady C (4 Points) (2-2)

6th Place- Yuna Mizumori (2 Points) (1-4) (On the bubble)

Last Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Waka Tsukiyama (Eliminated)

Block B

1st Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Natsuko Tora & Rina (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion AZM (7 Points) (3-1-1)

3rd Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion & Wonder Of Stardom Champion Starlight Kid (5 Points) (2-1-1)

4th Place- Natsupoi (4 Points) (2-2)

5th Place- Sayaka Kurara (2 Points) (1-4) (Eliminated) & Tomoka Inaba (2 Points) (1-3)

Last Place- Rian (0 Points) (0-4) (Eliminated)

Blue Stars

Block A

1st Place- Ami Sourei (6 Points) (3-1) & Bozilla (6 Points) (2-0-2)

2nd Place- Saori Anou (5 Points) (2-1-1)

3rd Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champion Ruaka (3 Points) (1-1-1)

4th Place- Artist Of Stardom Champion Miyu Amasaki & Saya Iida (2 Points) (1-2) & Aya Sakura (2 Points) (1-1)

Last Place- Yuria Hime (0 Points) (0-3)

Block B

1st Place- Momo Watanabe (8 Points) (4-0)

2nd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champion Hanako (5 Points) (2-0-1) & Suzu Suzuki (5 Points) (2-1-1)

3rd Place- IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee (4 Points) (2-1)

4th Place- Future Of Stardom Champion Hina (2 Points) (1-2) & Rana Yagami & Konami (2 Points) (1-3)

Last Place- Momo Kohgo (0 Points) (0-3)