PROGRESS Wrestling Confirms Atlas Title Triple Threat For Chapter 183

PROGRESS Wrestling issued the following to PWMania.com:

PROGRESS Wrestling Confirms Triple Threat ATLAS Title Match at Chapter 183: 100 Volts

London, 8 August 2025 – PROGRESS Wrestling has officially confirmed that the PROGRESS ATLAS World Championship will be defended in a high-stakes Triple Threat Match at Chapter 183: 100 Volts. Newly crowned Atlas Champion Mike D Vecchio will put his title on the line against the feuding pair of Will Kroos and Gene Munny on August 25 in London. The announcement sets the stage for a showdown pitting a surging new champion against two rivals whose bad blood with each other is as intense as their desire for gold.

Mike D Vecchio – New Champion’s First Defence

Mike D Vecchio comes into Chapter 183 riding the momentum of a career-defining victory. The powerhouse from Mons, Belgium captured the ATLAS World Championship at Chapter 182: Stay Humble, where he dethroned Axel Tischer in a brutal Tables Match. Vecchio sealed that win in emphatic fashion, driving Tischer through a table to claim the title. It was Vecchio’s first championship in PROGRESS and a moment he later described as “walking into history.” The 29-year-old reflected on his achievement via social media, writing, “I didn’t just walk out champion. I walked into history. From a small country to a big statement.” Showing both national pride and hunger for legacy, Vecchio made clear that his reign is about more than a belt, it’s about representing his homeland on one of British wrestling’s biggest stages. Now, just weeks into his reign, the new champion faces a daunting first test: defending against two challengers at once. Vecchio has vowed to meet this challenge head-on, embracing the target on his back as he seeks to prove that his title win was only the beginning of a dominant era.

Will Kroos – A Hard-Earned Title Opportunity

For Will Kroos, the Triple Threat match represents the culmination of a hard-fought campaign for a title shot. Kroos’s journey to this opportunity has been tumultuous, intertwined with betrayal and personal growth. Once known as the “#1 Nephew” in Gene Munny’s self-styled wrestling “family,” Kroos served as Munny’s enforcer alongside Session Moth Martina – until their alliance spectacularly imploded. In a shocking turn, Munny’s harsh mentorship pushed Kroos past his limit, leading to an explosive falling-out that shattered their Family from the inside. After Munny struck Kroos with a kendo stick one time too many, the “nephew” snapped and fought back, emphatically liberating himself from Munny’s control.

Upon returning to PROGRESS, the rejuvenated Kroos entered this year’s Super Strong Style 16 tournament with momentum, only for his past to catch up with him. In the quarter-finals of SSS16, Munny (with Martina) ambushed Kroos, costing him a chance to fight for the PROGRESS World Title. Kroos wasted no time in retaliating, later eliminating Munny from a battle royal that same weekend, a clear message that their grudge was far from over. Freed from Munny’s shadow, Kroos set out to prove himself as a force on his own terms. He broadened his horizons with an excursion to Japan’s Pro Wrestling NOAH, where he tested his mettle against some of the world’s toughest heavyweights. That international stint added new ferocity and finesse to Kroos’s arsenal, sharpening his skills for the battles ahead.

On August 25, Will Kroos steps into the biggest match of his PROGRESS career, intent on proving that his rebellion and perseverance will be rewarded with championship gold.

Gene Munny – Resurgence of a Fan Favorite

Gene Munny enters Chapter 183 as perhaps the most unpredictable wildcard in this title equation. Casting aside any hesitation, he embraced a more ruthless edge in 2024. As the “Head of the Family,” Munny orchestrated the very alliance that now haunts him: it was Munny who anointed Will Kroos as his top protégé after disowning a previous “son,” Taishi Ozawa. Munny used Kroos as heavy muscle in his antics for months, only to have his creation turn against him. The implosion of Munny’s so-called family has done little to humble the irrepressible competitor and if anything, it’s made him more dangerous. Despite the bitter feud with Kroos, Munny has spun the situation into another opportunity to climb toward a title. With the Atlas Championship now in his sights, Munny rides a wave of momentum and fan enthusiasm as he aims to finally add championship gold to his résumé.Munny has already stoked the flames ahead of the bout – taking to his X (Twitter) account to issue a bold warning:

“I am going to powerbomb Will Kroos through Mike D like a table.”

That blunt proclamation, delivered in true Gene Munny fashion, underscores the combustible dynamic heading into Chapter 183.

High Voltage Showdown at Chapter 183

With three larger-than-life competitors and months of pent-up tensions colliding, the Triple Threat Atlas Title match at Chapter 183: 100 Volts is poised to be one of the most explosive contests in recent PROGRESS Wrestling history. Mike D Vecchio enters as a newly crowned champion determined to solidify his reign; Will Kroos storms in as a man on a mission, fighting for validation and the championship glory he’s long sought; and Gene Munny steps up with momentum and a point to prove, eager to turn his attitude change into an Atlas Title triumph. All three have vowed that they will leave Chapter 183 as the Atlas World Champion, but only one can walk out with the title belt around their waist.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 183: 100 Volts takes place on Monday, 25 August 2025, at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, London. The event will feature this Atlas Championship Triple Threat as a featured attraction, among other blockbuster bouts. Tickets are on sale now via PROGRESS Wrestling’s official website, and the show will stream live for subscribers on Demand PROGRESS Plus. Media representatives and fans alike are buzzing about this announcement, anticipating a high-voltage night of action where long-running rivalries and championship aspirations will all come to a head.