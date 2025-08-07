OVW Wrestling Makes All Premium Events Free To Watch

OVW Wrestling announced the following:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

OVW Wrestling Announces All OVW Premium Events Will Be Free to Watch Premium Membership Program to Be Revamped in 2026.

OVW Wrestling, the historic home for the next generation of wrestling superstars, is proud to announce that all OVW Premium Events will be completely free to watch for fans around the world for the foreseeable future.

This bold move reflects OVW’s ongoing mission to make professional wrestling more accessible than ever, bringing high-impact, high-drama action to a broader audience without a paywall, subscription, or membership.

“Our fans are the heartbeat of OVW,” said OVW Chief Commercial Officer Bryan Kennison. “Making our OVW Premium Events free to view is our way of saying thank you, and welcoming even more people into the world of OVW.”

In tandem with this initiative, OVW’s Premium Membership program will be stopped in its current form. The service will be retooled, rebuilt, and reimagined for a full relaunch in 2026 with an updated vision that prioritizes fan experience, exclusive content, and expanded benefits.

“While we’re hitting pause on Premium, we’re not stepping away, we’re simply stepping up,” CEO Rob Edwards added. “We’re using this time to build something better, and we can’t wait to share what’s next.”

Fans can continue to follow OVW across all platforms and tune in every Thursday night for OVW RISE, and now, every OVW Premium Event free of charge. For more information and to watch live events, visit OVWrestling.com.