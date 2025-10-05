Sting’s Son Steven Borden Makes Pro Wrestling Debut

Steven Borden, son of wrestling legend Sting, has officially stepped into the squared circle, making his in-ring debut on Friday night at a special 52W Hardway event.

The former college football player, who appeared during his father’s emotional retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, has been training to follow in Sting’s footsteps as a professional wrestler. His first official match saw him team up with JD Drake in a losing effort against Darby Allin and Killer Kross.

The event, hosted by Darby Allin, was described as a hybrid art exhibition and wrestling showcase, featuring multiple matches in a unique, creative setting.

While this marked Steven’s debut, expectations are already high for the second-generation star as he begins carving out his own path in the wrestling world — continuing the legacy of one of the most iconic names in the industry.