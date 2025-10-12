GCW Fight Club Night Two Results – October 12, 2025

The following results are from Sunday’s GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) Fight Club Night Two event at the Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey:

– Austin Luke defeated Sal Mistretta, Devious Cass, Zach Thomas, Rullo and Blak Jak Mak in a Scramble Match.

– Joey Janela defeated Ryan O’Neill.

– 1 Called Manders defeated Terry Yaki.

– BearDozer (Bear Bronson and Matt Tremont) defeated Shotzi Blackheart and Emersyn Jayne.

– Marcus Mathers defeated KJ Orso.

– EFFY (c) defeated Man Like DeReiss to retain his GCW World Championship.

– Bustah and The Brain (Alec Price and Jordan Oliver) defeated The Brothers of Funstruction (Ruffo The Clown and Yabo The Clown) (c) to become the new GCW World Tag Team Champions.

– Mr. Danger defeated Shane Mercer in an NGIX Qualifying Match.

– Charles Mason, SLADE and Krule defeated VNDL48 (Atticus Cogar, Otis Cogar and Christian Napier).