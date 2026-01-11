WWE NXT Live Event Results From Sanford, Florida 1/10/2026

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE NXT live event at the Sanford Civic Center in Sanford, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:
– Chase U (Andre Chase and Kale Dixon) def. Harley Riggins and Jax Presley in a Tag Team Match.
– Karmen Petrovic def. Arianna Grace in a Singles Match.
– DarkState’s Cutler James def. Dante Chen in a Singles Match.
– Layla Diggs def. WWE LFG season two winner Skylar Rae in a Singles Match.
– TNA International Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Brooks Jensen def. Myles Borne and WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a Tag Team Match.
– Tate Wilder def. Charlie Dempsey in a Singles Match.
– Harlem Lewis and Mike Vecchio def. Shady Elnahas and Aaron Fara in a Tag Team Match.
– Elijah Holyfield KOs Nathan Angel.
– Nikkita Lyons def. Bayley Humphrey in a Singles Match.
– DarkState (Dion Lennox and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Saquon Shugars and Osiris Griffin) def. Joe Hendry and Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) in a 6-Man Tag Team Match.