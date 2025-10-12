Game Changer Wrestling Fight Club Night One Results – October 11, 2025

On Saturday, October 11th, Game Changer Wrestling returned to The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ, for its big event, “Fight Club Night One.” The event streamed live on TrillerTV+.

The main event of the show saw Team GCW (Matt Tremont, EFFY, Drew Parker, Bam Sullivan, & Mr. Danger) square off with Team JCW (Mad Man Pondo, Willie Mack, 2 Tuff Tony, Shane Mercer, & KoKane) in an “Art of War Games” match.

We also saw Otis Cogar battle Emersyn Jayne in an NGIX Qualifying match, 1 Called Manders do battle with Beastman, Joey Janela compete in scramble action, KJ Orso face off with the “Lyrical Dragon,” Man Like DeReiss, and Terry Yaki face off with Tony Deppen in a very fun opening match. Check out the full results for all of these matches down below.