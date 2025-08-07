GLEAT Star Takanori Ito Out Of Action Following A Traffic Accident

GLEAT has announced that Takanori Ito will be sidelined for an extended period due to an injury he sustained in a traffic accident.

Furthermore, the promotion confirmed that Ito is currently recovering at home; however, details regarding the accident and the severity of his injuries are still being verified.

Ito was scheduled to participate in the company’s Shinkiba 1st RING show in Tokyo, but the event lineup will be altered, with an updated card to be announced soon.

You can check out the full announcement below:

“We will announce the revised match card as soon as it is decided. We apologize for any inconvenience and concern this may cause to our fans who were looking forward to the event, and we ask that you please wait for further information. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”