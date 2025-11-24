Stardom Goddess Of Stardom Tag League Night 9 Results – November 24, 2025

6 Woman Tag Team Match

HATE (Artist Of Stardom Champions Wonder Of Stardom Champion Konami & Rina & World Of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani) defeated Kikyo Furusawa, Teotleco & Osita via Buzzsaw Kick on Furusawa (9:16)

Tag Team Match

Empress Nexus Venus (Waka Tsukiyama & Rian) defeated Saki Kashima & Momo Kohgo via Aussie Suplex on Kohgo (4:45)

Red Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

God’s Eye (Rana Yagami & Hina) (6) defeated Mi Vida Loca (Akira Kurogane & Bozilla) (4) (9:44)

Non Title Red Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Goddess Of Stardom Champions BMI2000 (Natsuko Tora & Ruaka) (8) defeated Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Natsupoi) (8) via Dharma German Suplex on Anou (6:59)

Blue Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Future Of Stardom Champion Hanako & Megan Bayne (10) defeated 02 Line (Miyu Amasaki & AZM) (2) via Skyfall on Amasaki (6:59)

Blue Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

Tokyo Towers (Ami Sourei & Lady C) (6) defeated Mi Vida Loca (Rina Yamashita & Suzu Suzuki) (0) via Count Out (11:34)

Non Title Blue Goddess Match Of The 2025 Goddess Of Stardom Tag League

New Blood Tag Team Champions Cosmic Angels (Sayaka Kurara & Aya Sakura) (6) defeated Stars (Bea Priestley & Saya Iida) (8) via Prism Capture on Priestley (13:38)

Standings After Night 9

Red Goddess

1st Place- Goddess Of Stardom Champions BMI2000 & Cosmic Angels (Saori Anou & Natsupoi) (8 Points) (4-1)

2nd Place- High Speed Champion Mei Seira & Yuna Mizumori (7 Points) (3-2-1) & Teotleco & Osita (7 Points) (3-1-1)

3rd Place- God’s Eye (Rana Yagami & Hina) (6 Points) (3-4)

4th Place- Mi Vida Loca (Akira Kurogane & Bozilla) & Miku Kanae & Sareee (4 Points) (2-3)

Last Place- Empress Nexus Venus (0 Points) (0-6)

Blue Goddess

1st Place- Future Of Stardom Champion Hanako & Megan Bayne (10 Points) (5-0)

2nd Place- Stars (8 Points) (4-3)

3rd Place- New Blood Tag Team Champions Cosmic Angels (Sayaka Kurara & Aya Sakura) & God’s Eye (IWGP Women’s Champion Syuri & Saki Kashima) (6 Points) (3-2) & Artist Of Stardom Champions HATE & Tokyo Towers (6 Points) (3-3)

4th Place- 02 Line (2 Points) (1-4)

Last Place- Mi Vida Loca (Rina Yamashita & Suzu Suzuki) (0 Points) (0-5)